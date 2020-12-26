AUS vs IND: Boxing Day clash marks a century of Tests between India and Australia

Image Source : BCCI Boxing Day clash marks a century of Tests between India and Australia

The rivalry between India and Australia has been the most talk-about topic in Test cricket in recent times and on Saturday it achieved a milestone. Boxing Day Test between the two nations at the Melbourne Cricket Ground marked a century of Tests.

It the seventh such time in Test cricket where such has been achieved which Australia and England having played the most between themselves - 351. It is in fact more than twice as much as the second-placed rivalry which is between West Indies and England.

Australia have played 100 or more Tests also against West Indies (116) while India have played 122 Tests against England.

Australia, meanwhile, lead the head-to-head tie against India with 43 wins to 28 defeats. Their win-loss ratio against India is better than that against England but sits behind that against West Indies. For India, they stand behind in the win-loss rate even against England - 26 wins to 47 losses.

Talking about the second Test, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first at the MCG. India trail in the four-match series 0-1 after losing the opener in Adelaide by eight wickets.