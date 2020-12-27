AUS vs IND | Ajinkya Rahane emulates Sachin Tendulkar's 1999 feat at MCG - In numbers

Image Source : AP India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, celebrates after scoring a century as teammate Ravindra Jadeja watches during play on day two of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 27

Six years after his sensational century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Ajinkya Rahane delivered an innings of even greater quality and grit, this time as a captain of the Indian team against one of the best present bowling attacks in Test cricket. Rahane added a 12th Test century to his name and first as a captain to guide India past Australia's first-innings total and build on the lead on day 2 of the Boxing Day Test. With the century, Rahane broke a plethora of records...

12 Rahane's knock places him in the 12th spot in India's all-time tally of Test centuries alongside Polly Umrigar and Murali Vijay. Amon active batsmen, he stands third behind Virat Kohli (12) and Cheteshwar Pujara (18).

8 Rahane now stands joint-seventh on the list of most away centuries by an Indian, standing alongside Sourav Ganguly and Pujara with eight to his name. Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 29 away tons. Four of Rahane's away tons came in SENA nations which is the ninth most by an Indian in a list also topped by Sachin with 17 such scores.

2 Rahane became the second Indian captain after Sachin in 1999 to score a century at the MCG in a Boxing Day Test. Overall, he became the 10th captain. This is also the sixth Indian Test century at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test, two of which belong to Rahane having scored 147 back in 2014.

9 Rahane became the ninth Indian captain to score a hundred in a Test in an away or neutral venue.