AUS vs IND 4th Test: Rishabh Pant goes past MS Dhoni to become fastest Indian wicketkeeper to this feat

Rishabh Pant went past MS Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to score 1000 Test runs. He reached the mark during the final day of the Brisbane Test.

Pant crossed the 1000-run figure in his 27th Test innings, five lesser than former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

The 23-year-old was stranded at 999 Test runs during the first innings of the Brisbane Test, but reached the mark with a double on the fourth delivery of his innings.

Here's the list of Indian wicketkeepers who crossed 1000 runs in Tests with the innings in which they reached the mark:

27th innings - Rishabh Pant 32nd innings - MS Dhoni 36th innings - Farokh Engineer 37th innings - Wriddhiman Saha 39th innings - Nayan Mongia 45th innings - Syed Kirmani 50th innings - Kiran More

Earlier, India began Day 5 on 4/0, chasing a target of 328 to win the Brisbane Test and seal the four-match series 2-1.

India had bowled Australia out on 294 in the second innings, with Mohammed Siraj taking five wickets in the innings. The 26-year-old bowler also ended as India's highest wicket-taker in the series.