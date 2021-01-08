Watch: Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari bat in nets after end of Day 2

Image Source : TWITTER Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari

Steve Smith's gutsy ton was neutralized by Ravindra Jadeja's four-fer and Shubman Gill's half-century as India notched up 96/2 at the end of Day 2 on Friday.

Hosts Australia, after electing to bat first, managed to post 338 on the board on the back of Smith's batting show. While Smith registered his 27th Test hundred, Labuschagne scored 91 to guide the Aussies to a commanding total. In response, the fresh Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put up 50-run opening stand before the former was sent back by Pat Cummins on 26.

After Rohit's departure, Gill impressed at the SCG by reaching his maiden half-century in the traditional format. The 21-year-old flaunted composure and quality batting technique to keep the scoreboard ticking. He eventually made his way back after nicking the ball to Cameron Green. India currently trail by 242 runs with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) in the middle.

Meanwhile, Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari, who are yet to bat in the on-going Test, hit the nets after the end of second day's play. Along with grabbing a four-fer, Jadeja also showed exemplary field skills on Day 2. The all-rounder's bullet throw ended Smith's gutsy knock in the 106th over of the innings. Smith aimed for an attacking shot towards the leg side again and called for a two but fell prey to Jadeja's throw.

In absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian contingent put up a commendable effort at the MCG, recovering sharply from their horror batting collapse in the first Test at Adelaide Oval. Aiming to gain a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series, the Rahane-led side will be aiming to post an intimidating total in the first innings.

Jadeja has been brilliant in all three departments so far in the series. The left-hander's century sixth-wicket stand with Rahane was vital in India's victory in the Boxing Day clash.

While Jadeja is making it up for India's injury woes, Hanuma Vihari is fighting for his place in the Test squad. Vihari has registered scores of 16, 8 and 21 in three innings so far. Legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar had also called for Vihari's omission before the start of the third Test.

"I will have Mayank-Rohit opening, Gill in the middle order, and Vihari goes out for the third Test," Gavaskar had said on Sony Sports Network.