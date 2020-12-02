AUS vs IND 3rd ODI: Australia skipper Aaron Finch provides update over Mitchell Starc's injury

Image Source : AP Mitchell Starc

India redeemed themselves and avoided a series whitewash by clinching the final game of the three-match ODI at Canberra by 13 runs on Wednesday. Batting first, the Indian team was able to post a challenging 302-run total on the scoreboard. After skipper Virat Kohli's departure on 63, it was the duo of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja who guided the visitors past the 300-run mark. The all-rounder duo built a 150-run partnership to boost India's run-flow.

In response, Australia were able to manage just 289 runs on the scoreboard. Skipper Aaron Finch's 75 off 82 and Glenn Maxwell's 38-ball 59 wasn't enough to steer the hosts past the finishing line. After a lacklustre performance in the first two games, the Indian bowling unit finally delivered a match-winning performance in the third ODI. Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan took two wickets each to dent Australia's run-chase.

Despite missing out on the chance to register a 3-0 series victory, skipper Finch said that it was a good day for them with the changes they made. He also provided an update over Mitchell Starc's injury. The Australian pace spearhead wasn't named in the playing XI of the game due to a rib niggle. In the first two ODIs in Sydney, Starc was able to take just one wicket while conceding 147 runs.

"I thought we fought really well. It was a great partnership between Hardik and Jadeja. If we got one of those wickets, we could have chased 240 max. Cameron Green came in and made an impact with ball and bat, and showed he belongs here. Agar bowled beautifully, it was a good day in terms of the changes we made. The impact that the two spinners are having, that's important," said Finch in the post-match presentation.

"It's nice when the guys in the top order contribute and then Maxi (Maxwell) can come in and do his thing with Carey and other guys. Hopefully, he's (Starc) ready for the T20Is. Was just a niggle," he further said.