AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav taken for scans after complaining of pain in calf

Image Source : @BCCI Umesh Yadav

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over during day three of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He was assessed by the BCCI medical team and has been taken for scans.

The right-arm pace bowler, who removed Aussie opener, Joe Burns, in just his second over, limped off the field after bowling the third delivery of his fourth over of Australia's innings.

Umesh did not take the field later for India, who are already missing Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, both of whom are in India due to injuries.

While Ishant did not make it to Australia as he could not fully recover from the abdominal muscle tear suffered during the Indian Premier League in time, Shami fractured his bowling arm after being hit by a Pat Cummins delivery during the third day's play in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on December 19. Shami returned home last week and has been advised a six-week rest.

Despite the absence of bowler, India managed to get rid of Australia's two main batters - Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Smith was dismissed by Bumrah while Marnus was outdone by R Ashwin. Matthew Wade, however, has shown considerable resistance against the Indian attack as he nears his first half-century in the series.