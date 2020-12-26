2nd Test | 'How did he not give that out': Indian player caught on stump mic after Tim Paine survives run out

Image Source : CRICKET.COM.AU The Aussie batting unit was reduced to 141 for 5 with skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green in the middle.

Indian bowling unit came out on top on Day 1 of the Boxing Day clash against hosts Australia. Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets while Ravi Ashwin scalped three as the touring party bundled out Aussies for a partly total of 195 in the first innings. After electing to bat first, the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals.

Stand-in skipper's move to introduce Ashwin early into the attack paid off as the tweaker scalped the wicket of Matthew Wade. Ashwin also dismissed the big fish, Steve Smith, on a duck.

Along with Bumrah and Ashwin, debutant Mohammed Siraj also stepped up and took the wicket of a well-set Marnus Labuschagne. Succumbing to India's lethal bowling show on the first day, the Aussie batting unit was reduced to 141 for 5 with skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green in the middle.

In the 55th over of the innings, a mix-up between the two Aussie batsmen led to Paine surviving a run-out review at the MCG. Replays suggested that Paine's bat was on the line but the third umpire Paul Wilson went in the Australian skipper's favour.

"There's no conclusive evidence to show the bat is on the wrong side of the line, so the bat looks like it could have a bit over the line. My decision is not out," said Wilson.

Paine ultimately was dismissed on 13 but the third umpire's decision did raise a few eyebrows. Surprisingly, an Indian player was also heard on the stump mic saying, "Something fishy. How did he not give that as out”.

Several fans and former cricketers were also left surprised after Paine survived the run-out review. Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne also said that the Australia captain should've been declared out.

"Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review! I had him on his bike and thought there was no part of his bat behind the line! Should have been out in my opinion," Warne tweeted after the incident.