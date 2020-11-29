AUS vs IND, 2nd ODI: Australia have outplayed us, we were ineffective with the ball - Virat Kohli

Image Source : GETTY India skipper Virat Kohli

Australia clinched the second ODI of the three-match series by 51 runs to gain an unassailable 2-0 against visitors India. The hosts replicated their performance and delivered with the bat again to put the Virat Kohli-led side under pressure. Batting first, Australia's run-flow was bolstered by Steve Smith's batting masterclass, which came in the form of a 64-ball 104.

Australia's two experienced openers -- David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch -- also stepped up and stitched a century opening stand to set the ball rolling. Glenn Maxwell also dazzled with the bat by hammering 63 off 29 balls while Marnus Labuschagne made a sensible 70.

In response, India were jolted with dismissals at regular intervals while chasing a colossal total. After the departure of Shikhar Dhawan (30) and Mayank Agarwal (28), skipper Kohli, leading from the front, scored 89 off 87. KL Rahul also notched up a vital 66-ball 76. However, India succumbed to the required run-rate and ultimately managed to post just 338/9 on the scoreboard.

Reacting to the defeat, skipper Kohli admitted that Australia outplayed the Men in Blue. He also said that losing wickets and soaring required run-rate made things tough for the Indian batting unit.

"They have outplayed us. We were ineffective with the ball and didn't hit the areas. They have a strong batting line-up, they know the conditions and the angles well. The chase felt steep, and one or two wickets would take the RRR up so we had to keep hitting. They took the chances that they created in the field, which was the difference," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

"Hardik felt okay to bowl. Initially just thought of trying for a couple of overs but he felt good and bowled a couple more. And he gave away a bit of a bowling plan with his off-cutters (smiles), but credit to them, they used the dimensions well. Even Rahul or Shreyas, if they carried on, it could've gotten us across the line with Hardik to come," he added.