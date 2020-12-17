AUS vs IND 1st Test | Such a shame for cricket lovers: Shane Warne 'disappointed' with Virat Kohli's run-out

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shane Warne and Virat Kohli

Australia legend Shane Warne reacted to Virat Kohli's unfortunate dismissal on the first day of the pink-ball Test, saying that it was a shame for all cricket lovers. The Indian skipper was looking in fine touch in the middle after scoring a fighting 74 off 180 deliveries at Adelaide Oval.

Kohli was just 26 runs away from his 71st international ton when a mix-up with his deputy, Ajinkya Rahane, led to his departure. In the third session of the day, Rahane drove the ball towards mid-off and called for a quick single. He, however, backed out when Kohli had run almost halfway down the crease.

Kohli had no choice but to watch the ball as Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon completed the run-out at the non-striker's end. Though Kohli didn't react and decided to walk off quietly, Rahane apologised for his appalling call.

Warne took it to Twitter to express his disappointment over the same. "Disappointing to see the great @imVkohli get run out! You could tell when he walked to the crease he wanted a big innings and was super determined! Such a shame for us cricket lovers," tweeted the leg-spin great.

In his impressive knock, Kohli also scripted two records to his name. Kohli now has more Test runs at the Adelaide Oval than any other ground (505). He also became the sixth Indian batsman to amass 500-plus runs in Tests at a venue away from home and third Indian at an Australian venue after Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

After Kohli's run-out, Australia were able to restrict India to a modest 233/6 at stumps. Rahane and Hanuma Vihari were also shown the exit door in quick succession, denting India's ship at the of first day's play. Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin were unbeaten in the middle at the culmination of Day 1.