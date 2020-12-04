AUS vs IND, 1st T20I Live: Justin Langer furious after India use Ravindra Jadeja's concussion substitute

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Justin Langer furious

Australia's head coach Justin Langer was reportedly left furious over India's decison to opt for Yuzvebdra Chahal as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja during the opening T20I game of the three-game series at the Manuak Oval in Canberra on Friday.

Jadeja was hit on the helment during his knock of 44 off 23 and shortly before he had incurred a hamstring injury for which a physio had come in to the field to ease the pain. India however decided to go with the concussion subsitite and picked Chahal as his replacement.

"Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI said tweeting.

Following the decison, Langer was seen furious during his animated discussion with match refree David Boon, a glimpse of which was shown by the broadcasters.

Although there was now voice attached to the clip, what could have bothered Langer was that when Jadeja was hit on the helmet, there was no physio out to check for concussion as it has been in previous ocassions when teams did opt for concussion susbtitute.

Jadeja, meanwhile played a crucial role in India finishing with 161 for seven in 20 overs. Jadeja fired five boundaries and a six en route to his knock off 44 runs