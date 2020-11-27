Unfortunately Hardik Pandya is not fit enough to bowl: Virat Kohli rues absence of another all-round option

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

One primiaryb reason behind India's 66-run defeat in their first ODI game in over 300 days has been their lack of a sixth bowling option. On Friday, against Australia bat the Sydney Cricket Ground, all the bowlers leaked runs, but Virat Kohli had no other bowler to go to. Such was the scenario that he would have been compelled to bowl had Yuzvendra Chahal walked off the field a few overs earlier. Following the defeat in the opener, Kohli rued tyhe absence of another all-rounder in the team, comnpared to the Aussies who had two inh their XI.

On Sunday, all the bowlers, barring Mohammed Shami and Ravindrta Jadeja, went for over seven an over with Yuizvendra Chahal recording his worst ODI numbers. Hardik Pandya was part of the team, but his back issues has put him in the list of one-dimensional players thus disturbing the balance that India once used to boast off.

"Unfortunately Hardik is not fit enough to bowl, and we don't have other allround options to pick from either, someone like Stoinis or Maxwell," said Kohli in the post-match-presentation.

Kohli however praised his batters, especially Hardik, who he felt had batted with intent.

"From the batting point of view, we had a chat briefly now. All the batsmen committed to it which is why you saw us playing with intent. I think we gave ourselves the best chance. Hardik's innings was the best example of that. As a batting unit we committed nicely to positive cricket and we are going to do that in the future as well," said Kohli.

Kohli was also left unimpressed by the manner in which the players fielded dropping quite a few catches during Australia's innings.

"Got enough time to prepare. Don't think there can be any excuses. Probably the first long game we've played in a while, been playing T20 cricket. Probably that's something that can have an effect. Body language wasn't great after around 25 overs. If you don't take your chances against a top-quality opposition they'll make you pay."