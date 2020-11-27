AUS vs IND, 1st ODI: Each guy has different strengths and weaknesses: Finch heaps praise on their batting show

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia skipper Aaron Finch

Hosts Australia outclassed India by 66 runs in the first game on Friday to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. After amassing a massive 374-run total, the Aussie bowling unit scalped wickets at regular intervals to mount pressure on Indian batsmen.

Hardik Pandya (90) and Shikhar Dhawan (74) kept the visitors in the game until Adam Zampa stepped up and sent them back. Zampa, registering his second-best ODI figures (4/54), made the difference as Australia registered a comprehensive 66-run triumph over the Men in Blue.

Australia, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, were bolstered by the opening stand between skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner. Both the experienced campaigners built 156-run opening stand to put their side in the driving seat. While Warner departed after scoring 69, Finch stayed in the middle to notch up his 17th ODI hundred. The skipper, leading from the front, scored 114 off 124 deliveries.

In the post-match presentation, Finch pointed out that the Australian contingent has barely been together as a team. He further showered praise on Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell for their batting exploits. After the departure of Warner and Finch, Maxwell set the stadium ablaze with a quick-fire 49 while Man of the Match Smith scored 105 from 66 deliveries.

"Found it reasonably hard to get my timing. Took a couple of chances, got lucky. We've barely been together as a team. Each guy has different strengths and weaknesses. You embrace that. Davey, he's moving beautifully. His rhythm looked outstanding. Smudge was a different class altogether. Maxi, the rare ability he's got to just click his fingers and put pressure on the opposition," said Finch.