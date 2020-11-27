AUS vs IND, 1st ODI: David Warner tying Hardik Pandya's shoelaces is Spirit of Cricket - Watch

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB/@CRICKETCOMAU David Warner ties Hardik Pandya's shoelaces

Indian and Australian pplayers might have been rivals on the field, during their first ODI game at thye Sydney Cricket Ground, but the players share a great rapport courtesy to the Indian Premier League and it was evident on Wednesday as well.

After four quick dismissals, including the wicket of Virat Kohli for a run-a-ball 21, Hardik Pandya troubled the Australian bowling attack to keep India on track for a successful chase of a colossal 375. But the onslaught from the all-rounder did not stop David Warner from helping Hardik to tie his shoelaces.

Cricket Australia shared the video with the caption, "Over, under, in and out; that's what shoe-tying's all about #AUSvIND."

Talking about the game, centuries from Steve Smith and skipper Aaron Finch along with an ably supporting 19-ball 45 from Glenn Maxwell, guided Australia to their highest ODI total against India, surpassing their previous best of 359 which they amassed four times. Their total of 374 for six is the third-highest total by any team against India in the format.

Chasing the total, India got off to a promising start with the new opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal managing a fifty-run stand before the latter departed. Josh Hazlewood further inflicted pressure with the twin dismissals of Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the same over. India further went four down four overs later with the dismissal of Adam Zampa.