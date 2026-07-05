AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup final LIVE Score: Australia opt to field first after winning toss at Lord's

London:

Australia have opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the Women’s T20 World Cup final against hosts England at Lord's, setting up a blockbuster contest between the tournament's two unbeaten sides. The Sophie Molineux-led side hasn’t made any change to the playing XI as the captain confirmed. Meanwhile, they decided to chase again, which has been the template for a while, as it served them well throughout an impressive campaign and in their commanding semi-final victory over West Indies.

England, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, now face the challenge of setting a total capable of breaking Australia's remarkable record in global finals. The side booked their place in the title clash after a comprehensive 40-run win over South Africa. They struggled with the bat early on in the semis. However, the captain, alongside Heather Knight, scripted a sensational comeback, getting the job done for England.

Notably, the final revives one of the game's fiercest rivalries. Australia have beaten England in each of their previous Women's T20 World Cup final meetings, but England return to Lord's hoping history at the venue works in their favour. It was here that England lifted the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup trophy in 2009 and they now have another opportunity to end Australia's long-standing dominance on the biggest stage.

England's hopes rest heavily on the form of Danni Wyatt-Hodge, captain Sciver-Brunt and the experienced Knight, while Australia's batting strength is anchored by Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry and supported by a disciplined bowling attack that has consistently controlled opposition line-ups throughout the tournament.