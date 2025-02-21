AUS vs ENG Pitch Report, Champions Trophy 2025: How will surface at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore play? Australia will play England in their opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025. Check out the pitch report of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore ahead of the marquee clash.

Arch-rivals Australia and England will open their Champions Trophy campaign on February 22 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both teams suffered embarrassing defeats in ODI cricket recently, as the Steve Smith-led side lost 2-0 to Sri Lanka, while India beat England 3-0. They would now be gunning to start the Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a win as a defeat can not only shatter their confidence but put them in a tough spot on the points table.

Leading to the tournament, several Australian cricketers got ruled out with respective injuries. The pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc is ruled out along with Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green. Interestingly, Marcus Stoinis, who was initially named in the 15-member squad announced his retirement from ODI cricket.

England, on the other hand, will miss the service of Ben Stokes, who suffered a hamstring injury. Jorfra Archer however is completely fit and will be key for the team in the marquee tournament. The Three Lions have already announced their playing XI and interestingly, young keeper-batter Jamie Smith has moved to number three, and that forced Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jos Buttler to demote themselves down the order.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report:

The surface in Lahore usually favours the batters. A high-scoring encounter is expected as bowling first will be the ideal thing to do. Dew can play a role in the second innings.

Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi - The ODI Numbers Game

Total matches: 69

Matches won batting first: 35

Matches won bowling first: 32

Average 1st innings score: 269

Highest team total - 375

Highest total successfully chased - 349

Full squads:

Australia squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey

England Squad: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Gus Atkinson