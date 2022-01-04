Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian captain Pat Cummins along with head coach Justin Langer during the Australian team's photo session prior to the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

AUS vs ENG Live Streaming The Ashes 2021-22 Pink Test: When and Where to watch Australia vs England 4th Test LIVE Telecast

Australia take on England in the fourth Ashes Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney from January 05-January 09. Australia have won the Ashes as the Pat Cummins -led side have taken an unassailable 3-0 series lead and will now look to further humiliate Joe Root 's men. While the fourth Test will be played at the SC, the fifth and the final Test will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

When will the 4th Ashes Test match, Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) start?

The Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test will begin on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Where will the Ashes 2021-22 Australia vs England 4th Test be played?

The 4th Ashes Test between Australia and England will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

At what time will Australia vs England Ashes 2021-22 4th Test start?

The 4th Ashes Test between Australia vs England at the SCG will start at 5:00 AM IST (Jan 05), 11:30 PM GMT (Jan 04)/ 10:30 AM LOCAL

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

How to watch the Ashes 2021-22 Test Match in India: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony LIV (Live Streaming).

Here's how one can follow the live action of The Ashes 2021 in other countries.

Australia: Channel 7, Foxtel and Kayo Sports

UK and Republic of Ireland: BT Sport

Canada: ATN

New Zealand: SKYNZ

USA, Puerto Rico, Guam and American Samoa: Willow TV

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia: SuperSport

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Kuwait: beIN Sports

Ashes 2021-22 Schedule, Results, Test Match Timings

1st Test, Dec 8-12, The Gabba, Brisbane: Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd Test, Dec 16-20, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide: Australia won by 275 runs

3rd Test, Dec 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne: Australia won by an innings and 14 runs

4th Test, Jan 5-9, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney: 5:00 AM IST

5th Test, Jan 14-18, Bellerive Oval, Hobart: 8:00 AM IST

Australia Ashes squad

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey. Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Steve Smith, David Warner

England Ashes squad

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood