AUS vs ENG 5th Test pitch report: How will surface at SCG in Sydney play in the fifth Test?

With Australia all set to take on England in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series, let us have a look at the pitch report for the upcoming clash between the two sides. The game will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sydney:

The stage is set for the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26. Australia will lock horns against England in the final Test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground from December 4.

It is worth noting that the Aussies have already retained the Ashes, after they put in an incredible performance and won the first three Tests of the series, completely outclassing the visitors in every aspect of the game.

However, the Ben Stokes-led England managed to get one game after they defeated Australia in the fourth Test on a dodgy Melbourne pitch. With the series score reading 3-1 in Australia’s favour, the hosts will be looking to register their fourth win.

On the other hand, England will hope for more of the same as the last game, as they aim to get their hands on another win. With the game on the horizon, many fans would be wondering how the pitch would be in play for the clash.

Sydney pitch report:

It is worth noting that the surface at the Sydney Cricket Ground is one that is expected to be balanced. A well-fought battle between bat and ball will be expected, and it could be interesting to see how the sides fare in the upcoming final Test of the series.

Squads:

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue

