AUS vs ENG 2nd Test pitch report: How will surface at Gabba in Brisbane play for pink-ball Test?

Brisbane:

Australia will host England in the second Test of the five-match series at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane, starting December 4. The hosts have registered a comfortable eight-wicket win in the first Test in Perth and will be hoping to continue with the same momentum and take a 2-0 lead in the series. However, they will be cautious of what happened in January 2024, when West Indies defeated them in Gabba and keeping that in mind, Australia won’t be taking England lightly, despite how poor the visitors have fared in Test cricket in Down Under in the recent past.

The Ben Stokes-led side has already announced their playing XI for the Gabba Test, as they have made only one change. Mark Wood, who incurred an injury during practice, has been ruled out of the contest and Will Jacks has been announced as his replacement. It was a very interesting call, given that the pink-ball usually supports the pacers but regardless, England are backing a spin bowling all-rounder.

The motive behind the move was to strengthen their batting unit, but whether Jacks would be able to add any value under difficult circumstances is a major concern. On the other hand, Australia opener Usman Khawaja is also ruled out of the Gabba Test. Travis Head is expected to open the batting alongside Jake Weatherald, while either Josh Inglis or Beau Webster will replace Khawaja in the playing XI.

There’s also no update on whether Australia captain Pat Cummins will feature in the playing XI. Josh Hazlewood, on the other hand, is ruled out.

Gabba, Brisbane pitch report

The surface at the Gabba will assist the bowlers. That’s usually what happens in Day-Night Test matches. Dusk is the most difficult time to bat and the bowling team will try to take advantage of that. The first session of each day will be the perfect time to bat. Meanwhile, batting first will be ideal and anything over 300 runs can be considered a good total in the first innings.