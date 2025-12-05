Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Day 2 of the second Ashes 2025-26 in the Gabba kicks off with England on a score of 325-9, Joe Root and Jofra Archer look to pick up where they left off as the Aussies aim to claim the final wicket of England's innings as soon as possible. The partnership between Root and Archer came to hurt Australia quite a lot in the final stages of day 1, and it could be interesting to see how the side bounces back on day 2 here in Brisbane.
AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2 Live Score: England all out for 334, Australia aim to capitalise
Australia vs England Live: England put forth a magnificent performance on day 1 of the Brisbane Test. Joe Root was the star of the show with a fantastic century to kick off the game. England will hope for more of the same with the ball on day 2.
Brisbane:
