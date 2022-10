LIVE AUS vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Score, Latest Updates: AUS win toss, opt to field in series opener

LIVE AUS vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Score, Latest Updates: AUS win toss, opt to field in series opener AUS vs ENG, 1st T20I , Live Score, Latest Updates: Get latest updates, live score, match coverage from WACA in Perth