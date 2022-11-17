AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI: Pat Cummins and co. register an easy victory against white ball giants England

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia win by 6 wickets

AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI: Jos Buttler's England are just fresh out of their T20 international exploits. They clinched the World Cup just 3 days back and now they are back on yet another international assignment. They are the only team in history to have both the white ball ICC trophies (50 over & 20 over) in their possession, but as far as this game is concerned, they looked pretty timid with their body language. The Aussies on the other hand, who crashed out of the league stages of the T20 World Cup made proceedings look very.

This is undoubtedly the start of the Pat Cummins era. Captain of both Test & ODI formats, Cummins has a lot to prove, both as a skipper and as a player in the coming year. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first. Jason Roy, who has already lost his place in the English T20I side is now eyeing an ODI return, but in his very first outing after a long gap, the right-handed dasher managed to score just 6 runs off 11 deliveries.

On the other hand, Cummins shortened Phil Salt's stay as he managed to score just 14 runs. For the Aussies, their skipper Cummins and Zampa claimed 3 wickets each. Left-handed batter Dawid Malan rescued England and help them sail through. Malan scored 134 off 128 balls. he certainly did not have much support from the other end till the time Willey scored 34* off 40 deliveries.

With 288 runs required off 300 deliveries, Australia started their proceedings pretty cautiously. David Warner & Travis Head nullified the lethal pace from England. Both the left-handers registered a 147 runs opening stand. Warner scored 86 off 84 deliveries and Head registered 69 off 57 deliveries. Australia had high hopes for Marnus Labuschagne, but he couldn't do much and he ended up scoring just 4 runs off 6 deliveries. David Willey was the pick of the bowlers for England as he scalped 2 wickets. Both Steve Smith and Cameron Green guided Australia to an easy victory and they now lead the series by 1-0.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England XI: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone

