Sunday, October 31, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021: We are wary of what Bangladesh are able to do, says Adam Zampa

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021: We are wary of what Bangladesh are able to do, says Adam Zampa

After their demoralizing defeat to England, Australia would need to quickly pick themselves up as they face Bangladesh in almost a must-win match in the T20 World Cup.

PTI PTI
Dubai Updated on: October 31, 2021 17:13 IST
File Photo of Adam Zampa
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File Photo of Adam Zampa

After their demoralizing defeat to England, Australia would need to quickly pick themselves up as they face Bangladesh in almost a must-win match in the T20 World Cup.

Australia have won two of their three matches and will now play Bangladesh and the West Indies in their remaining Group 1 matches.

Related Stories

Speaking about Bangladesh, leg spinner Adam Zampa, who went for 37 runs in his three overs against England, said on Sunday that the Aussies are "wary of what they can do" - with reference to the 4-1 loss Australia suffered in Bangladesh in a recent five-match T20 internationals series.

However, Zampa pointed out the "wicket in Dhaka for that series was probably one of the worst international wickets that we've come up against."

The leg spinner also said the Bangladesh batters pose a different set of challenges compared to say the big-hitting players like Jos Butler of England, who single-handedly demolished the Australian bowling on Saturday.

Bangladesh is yet to win a game having lost all three matches and are virtually out of reckoning for a semifinal spot.

Australia will play Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News