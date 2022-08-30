AUS v ZIM, 2nd ODI: All-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of series against Zimbabwe, New Zealand due to injury

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh played a crucial role in 2021 T20 World Cup win for Australia.

AUS vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Australia's star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the ongoing Zimbabwe series and Australia's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand due to minor ankle injury.

Marsh experienced ankle soareness following Australia's first ODI win against Zimbabwe on Sunday, August 28. The all-rounder will return to his home Perth and is expected to achieve fitness before Australia flies to India for a three-match T20I series beginning from September 20.

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis will replace Marsh for the remaining two matches of the ODI series against Zimbabwe and for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Inglis who represented the London Spirit will make his way back from England. The second ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe will be played on August 31, 2022 in Townsville.

Marsh was an integral part of the Australian team that won the Men's T20 World Cup last year and Australia want to have him fit in this edition's T20 World Cup in 2022. Australian batter Steve Smith also acknowleged Marsh's importance for the tournament.

"It's disappointing for Mitch (to get ruled out) but there's some pretty important stuff coming up," Smith said on Tuesday.

"He was a big part of our T20 World Cup campaign last year and I'm sure there's big plans for him this year. The priority is to get him right for that," Smith added.

The T20 World Cup is slated to be played in October 2022 in Australia where the home team will take the ground to defend it's title. They will first play New Zealand in the Super 12 which will be a re-match of the 2021 World Cup final where Australia defeated the Kiwis to lift the trophy.

Before the fabled tournament, Australia will also face West Indies and England in T20Is which will help them to do the final preparations for the event.

