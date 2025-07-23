Advertisement
  4. AUS C vs WI C WCL 2025 Live Score: Australia elect to bowl first

Australia will play West Indies in their second game of the ongoing World Championship of Legends. Their first game against England was called off due to rain. West Indies won their last game against England.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Northampton:

Australia will host West Indies champions in match 7 of the ongoing World Championship of Legends. Under the leadership of Chris Gayle, West Indies lost their opening game of the season to a bowl-out, but scripted a strong comeback against England in their previous match. They now have two points in two games.

Australia, on the other hand, have one point to their name in the same number of games. Their match against England was called off due to rain. They will now hope to start strongly and register their first win of the season.

Match Scorecard

Live updates :AUS C vs WI C WCL Live Score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:30 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    West Indies playing XI

    Chris Gayle(c), Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton(w), William Perkins, Kieron Pollard, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Nikita Miller, Shannon Gabriel

  • 8:30 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Australia playing XI:

    Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk(w), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe, Brett Lee(c), Peter Siddle

  • 8:20 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update!

    Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 8:16 PM (IST)Jul 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello Northampton!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Australia and West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends. Both teams have reached the ground and are training at the moment.

