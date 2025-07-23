Live AUS C vs WI C WCL 2025 Live Score: Australia elect to bowl first Australia will play West Indies in their second game of the ongoing World Championship of Legends. Their first game against England was called off due to rain. West Indies won their last game against England.

Northampton:

Australia will host West Indies champions in match 7 of the ongoing World Championship of Legends. Under the leadership of Chris Gayle, West Indies lost their opening game of the season to a bowl-out, but scripted a strong comeback against England in their previous match. They now have two points in two games.

Australia, on the other hand, have one point to their name in the same number of games. Their match against England was called off due to rain. They will now hope to start strongly and register their first win of the season.

Match Scorecard