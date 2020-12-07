AUS A vs IND A: Cameron Green slams ton as hosts lead by 39 runs on Day 2

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES For India 'A', Umesh was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 3/44 in the 18 overs he bowled. Siraj and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped two wickets each.

Indian bowlers came out with a decent performance but it was overshadowed by a terrific hundred from Cameron Green as Australia 'A' took a 39-run lead against India 'A' on the second day of the first warm-up game being played at the Drummoyne Oval.

At Stumps on Monday, Australia 'A' were 286/8 with Green and Mark Steketee batting on 114 and 1 respectively.

Related Stories Ajinkya Rahane scores unbeaten century in drawn game against New Zealand A

Earlier, resuming at 237/8, India 'A' declared their innings after adding just 10 runs to their overnight score. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten 117 while Cheteshwar Pujara contributed with 54 as other Indian batters failed to deliver.

During the Australia 'A' innings, Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav started off brilliantly as he sent back much talked about opener Will Pucovski through a ripper of a delivery. Pucovski could score just one run from the 23 balls he faced. His senior opening partner Joe Burns also couldn't contribute much as he became the second scalp of Umesh who got the right-hander caught behind at his individual score of 4.

Marcus Harris and captain Travis Head then tried to steady the ship and added 55 runs before their partnership was broken by Mohammed Siraj who dismissed the Australia 'A' skipper for 18.

The hosts then lost two quicks in the form of Harris (33) and Nic Maddinson (23) to found themselves reeling at 98/5.

However, it was then that Tim Paine and Green stitched a 104-run partnership to bring the team out of troubled waters.

Paine tackled the Indian bowlers quite well before he was caught brilliantly by Prithvi Shaw at his individual score of 44. James Pattinson, who came in next, couldn't stay long at the crease and got out after scoring just three.

Pacer Michael Neser, who had picked up two wickets during the India 'A' innings, then added valuable 33 runs and along side Green, took Australia 'A' past India 'A's score. He was, however, unlucky as he got run-out at team's score of 269.

For India 'A', Umesh was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 3/44 in the 18 overs he bowled. Siraj and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped two wickets each.

Brief scores: Australia 'A': 286/8 (Cameron Green 114*, Tim Paine 44; Umesh Yadav 3/44) lead by 39 runs against India 'A' India 'A': 247/9 decl (Ajinkya Rahane 117*, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; James Pattinson 3/58)