Auqib Nabi set to represent Surrey for brief County Championship stint ahead of NZ tour | Report

In a major development, star Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi is reportedly set to represent English domestic side Surrey for a brief County Championship stint ahead of India’s upcoming multi-format tour of New Zealand. One of the best performers in the recent edition of the Ranji Trophy, Nabi will look to impress overseas as well.

It is worth noting that Auqib Nabi finished as the highest wicket-taker for his side in the Ranji Trophy, finishing with 60 wickets to his name as he propelled J&K to their maiden Ranji title.

As for his reported County Championship stint, Nabi will be expected to be available for Surrey’s clash against Yorkshire, which will kick off on September 2 at the Oval. Furthermore, he is also expected to be available for the clashes against Sussex and Glamorgan.

"It was a decision taken by the Indian team think tank (team management and selection committee) that Gurnoor will be playing the Duleep Trophy. Already Arshdeep (Singh) and Anshul (Kamboj) are in the playing eleven, and Gurnoor will replace Sunil Kumar. So, BCCI is looking for at least two to three red-ball games for Auqib in England, which will be handy," a source in the know told PTI.

"While conditions are slightly different in New Zealand, Auqib certainly will be in the scheme of things. So, a couple of games won't be bad for him while Gurnoor plays the Duleep Trophy. The BCCI is trying to get his UK visa, and upon arrival, he might leave for the UK," the source added.

Surrey showing keen interest in Nabi

It is interesting to note that Surrey is quite keen on getting Nabi in their ranks. The report stated that the side is looking for a pacer who can exploit movement in the air, and Nabi seems to fit the profile that they are looking for. Former England skipper Alec Stewart, who holds a high-ranking position in Surrey, is keen after the inclusion of Nabi in Surrey’s squad.

Furthermore, with some experience in the County Championship, Nabi will surely benefit ahead of India’s Test series against New Zealand.

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