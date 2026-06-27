Auqib Nabi dominates Sri Lanka A with four-wicket haul, India A take 170-run lead after Day 3

Galle:

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar proved his mettle in the first unofficial opening Test against Sri Lanka A in Galle. Nabi bowled a decisive spell with the second new ball, triggering a dramatic collapse on the third day, leaving the visitors firmly in command with one day remaining.

After losing two early wickets, Sri Lanka managed to produce a commanding fightback. On Day 3, they resumed their first innings at 113 for 2 and built a strong platform through Ashen Bandara and captain Sahan Arachchige before India A struck back to secure a valuable first-innings lead.

Notably, the home team were comfortable at 300 for 5 and appeared set to erase India's total of 452 for 6, but Nabi turned the contest. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer finished with 4 for 58 from 19.4 overs as Sri Lanka A were dismissed for 330, handing India A a lead of 122 runs.

Bandara made 70 from 162 deliveries, while Arachchige contributed 72 off 129 balls. Their third-wicket partnership of 117 runs had placed Sri Lanka A in a commanding position, but the lower middle order batters failed to keep up with the momentum, losing five wickets for mere 30 runs.

Earlier in the day, Arachchige attacked the spin pair of Saransh Jain and Harsh Dubey, clearing the boundary three times in an innings that also included five fours. However, both spinners responded by removing the set batters, with Devdutt Padikkal completing the catches. After the fifth wicket fell at 268, Anjala Bandara added 15 and Ravindu Fernando made 22 in a 32-run stand before the introduction of the second new ball that changed the momentum. Nabi dismissed both batters, with Padikkal and Ayush Pandey taking the catches.

India finish the day on positive note

India A strengthened their position before the end of the day, reaching 48 without loss in the second innings to extend the overall lead to 170. Sai Sudharsan, who scored a well-deserved century in the first innings, retired hurt after scoring four, leaving Ayush Pandey unbeaten on 20 alongside Devdutt Padikkal, who was also 20 not out at stumps.

India A are expected to build on their advantage on the fourth and final day before attempting to bowl Sri Lanka A out again in pursuit of victory.

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