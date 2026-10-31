Auqib Nabi added to ODI squad for first three games against New Zealand after injury to Prasidh Krishna

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced that pacer Auqib Nabi will be added to the Indian team’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs of the series against New Zealand. It is worth noting that India is slated to take on New Zealand across five ODI matches, with the series kicking off on November 4th.

It is worth noting that Nabi was in India’s ODI squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs initially, but with the recent exclusion of Prasidh Krishna from the ODI series, Nabi will be available to play for the Men in Blue across all five ODI matches.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Auqib Nabi to the squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand. The right-arm pacer, who was initially in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs of the series, will be a part of the Indian squad from the start of the ODI series,” the BCCI said in a statement.

India slated to take on NZ next in the fifth T20I

Speaking of the Indian team, the side is slated to take on New Zealand in the fifth T20I of the series. The two sides have faced off across four T20Is so far, where the Indian team won the first three games, with the Black Caps winning the fourth clash.

The teams will now meet in the fifth and final T20I of the series in Hamilton on November 1, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

India’s updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI), Auqib Nabi.

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Also Read:

Former India cricketer heaps praise on NZ, credits them for their plan against Abhishek Sharma in fourth T20I