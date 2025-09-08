Asian rivalry kicks off as preparations for T20 World Cup begin, check all teams in action India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE and Oman, while Group B is a group of death with Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong in it. Here is all you need to know about the participating teams in the Asia Cup 2025.

New Delhi:

The Asian rivalry kicks off with the Asia Cup 2025, which gets underway on September 9. The best Asian teams will compete for continental glory as preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 take a big step forward.

Rivals will be in action, and there is more than the India-Pakistan matches. Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the teams to keep a watchful eye on as they have it in them to beat any big team in the world on their day.

Sri Lanka enter the competition as the reigning champions in this format as they won the T20 Asia Cup in 2022, while India were the winners of the ODI one in 2023.

The Lankan Lions have been pitted in a group of death alongside Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Hong Kong. India find themselves in Group A with arch-rivals Pakistan, UAE and Oman.

The tournament kicks off on September 9 with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong, before India get into action on September 10 with their clash against the UAE. Here is a quick overview of all the teams taking part in the continental event.

India: Suryakumar Yadav-led India are the favourites to clinch the tournament as they look like the team to beat. They have firepower in all the departments, and it will certainly take some doing to stop them from winning this.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Pakistan enter the tournament high on confidence after winning the tri-series that also featured Afghanistan and the UAE. They have moved on from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the format and have firepower in their team too.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Afghanistan: Afghanistan are no more minnows in any multination tournament, be it the Asia Cup or the World Cup. They might have fallen short to Pakistan in the tri-series final but have all the arsenal needed to beat any team.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Bangladesh are not the T20I specialists as they like the longer formats more. But they have players with the ability to go big and possess a strong bowling attack.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka enter the competition as the defending champions, having won the tournament in 2022. They are coming into the event after a 2-1 series win over Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

United Arab Emirates: The UAE will be hosting the tournament despite India being the official hosts. They come into this tournament after having suffered defeats in all four of their games in the tri-series.

United Arab Emirates squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.

Hong Kong: Hong Kong are the minnows of the tournament. They have been playing the Asia Cup for 21 years but are yet to win a match. They will look to spring a surprise.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan

Oman: Oman have made their way into the Asia Cup for the first time. They reached the tournament after reaching in the finals of the ACC Men's Premier Cup.

Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava