Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian women's cricket team

The Indian women's cricket team led by the chrismatic batter Smriti Mandhana has advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 after their quarterfinal clash versus Malaysia got washed out due to persistent drizzle on Thursday, September 21. India have managed to secure a semi-final berth due to their higher seeding as compared to Malaysia.

More to follow..........

Latest Cricket News