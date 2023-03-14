Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch LLC match?

Tuesday, March 14, 2023
     
ASN vs IMR, LLC Live Streaming Details | When and Where to Watch Asia Lions vs India Maharajas match. Know the date, time, venue, and other details.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2023 14:14 IST
Team Asia Lions in action
Image Source : LLC/TWITTER Team Asia Lions in action

Asia Lions will face India Maharajas in the 4th match of the Women's Premier League on the 14th of March, Tuesday. While Asia Lions will want to continue their winning-streak, India Maharajas will want to bounce back from their previous losses and register victory.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match. 

  • When will Asia Lions vs India Maharajas 4th match of LLC take place?

The clash between Asia Lions and India Maharajas will be held on the 14th of March, Tuesday.

  • Where will Asia Lions vs India Maharajas 4th match take place?

The match between Asia lions and India Maharajas will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

  • When will Asia Lions vs India Maharajas 4th match start?

The match between Asia Lions and India Maharajas will start at 8:00 PM IST.

  • Where can we watch the live streaming of Asia Lions vs India Maharajas 4th match online?

Live streaming of the match between Asia Lions and India Maharajas will be available on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.

Full Squads -

India Maharajas Squad:

Robin Uthappa(w), Gautam Gambhir(c), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, S Sreesanth, Praveen Kumar, Manvinder Bisla, Reetinder Sodhi, Parvinder Awana

Asia Lions Squad:

Upul Tharanga(w), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thisara Perera, Shahid Afridi(c), Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, Abdur Razzak, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Hafeez, Paras Khadka, Sohail Tanvir, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rajin Saleh, Dilhara Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Isuru Udana

