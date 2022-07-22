Asia Cup to be held at UAE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirms

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Asia Cup

Amidst the political unrest in Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup has now shifted from the island nation to UAE.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed the change in the venue on Thursday.

"Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won't be rains," Ganguly told reporters after the Board's Apex Council meeting.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the board will not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka, which has been battling an economic crisis, has witnessed widespread protests against the government for weeks.

However, the situation worsened with president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country on a military jet.

The SLC recently postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to the ongoing crisis.

Asia Cup is scheduled to be held from 27th August to 11th September and will be played in the T20 format.

A qualifier will also take place before the main event with Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuwait, and UAE battling out for the one qualification spot.

Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh will be the five full-member teams.

With Australia's tour of Sri Lanka going off smoothly and Pakistan currently playing Test cricket in Sri Lanka, there were hopes that the SLC might be able to host the continental event.

The tournament will serve as good preparation for the Asian teams ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

(Inputs from PTI)

