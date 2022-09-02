Asia Cup: 'Rohit won't be able to captain India for long,' says Mohammad Hafeez

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma | File Photo

Rohit Sharma-led Team India has been on fire in the ongoing Asia Cup. They first defeated Pakistan by five wickets and then beat Hong Kong by 40 runs. Rohit Sharma's form though has been under the scanner for quite a while now.

Former Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez, in conversation with PTV, said many things when Rohit Sharma came for the toss, he looked very tired and nervous and confused in the field.

He went on to say that he did not see the Rohit Sharma he is used to seeing during matches and thinks that there is a lot of captaincy pressure on him. He also added that Rohit Sharma's poor form has carried over to the international scene, while also saying that he won't be able to captain the side for a long time.

Talking about Rohit Sharma's Asia Cup 2022 figures, in the first match against Pakistan, he played a short inning of 12 runs off 18 balls. After this, Sharma scored just 21 runs off 13 balls against Hong Kong.

The Indian team is now in Super 4 and they have to play at least three matches. After this, if the team goes to the final, then there will be another match.

As far as the ongoing tournament is concerned, India have qualified for the the Super 4 stage and will take on the winner of Pakistan vs Hong Kong on September 4, Sunday.

There's a good chance that India and Pakistan may play atleast once more in Asia Cup 2022.

How Will India & Pakistan Face Each Other in Asia Cup 2022 Final?

After the group stage is done, India and Pakistan will face the teams of Group B. If both of them successfully finish in the top 2 of the Super 4s, it will be India vs Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup 2022.

Who Will be The Dark Horse?

Both India & Pakistan will need to be wary of Afghanistan as they have been playing some really good cricket. They defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets and Bangladesh by 7 wickets.

