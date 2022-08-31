Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma registers unique record in short innings against Hong Kong, Know details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma in action

Skipper Rohit Sharma created a unique record in India's second Group league match at the Asia Cup 2022 against Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma completed 12,000 international runs as an opener across formats and became the second fastest batsman to reach the milestone. In the short period of innings, Rohit scored 21 runs off 13 deliveries with two boundaries and one maximum before getting dismissed by Ayush Shukla.

Rohit took 276 innings to reach the landmark. He is behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar who scored 12,000 runs in 270 innings.

He is also the fourth Indian cricketer to cross the 12,000-run mark. The others are Sachin, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virender Sehwag.

Rohit has registered 36 hundreds in his name as an opener which includes five from Tests, four from T20Is, and 27 from ODIs. He has smashed 59 fifties in the opening position including 33 from ODIs, 22 from T20Is, and four from Tests.

Following are the fastest five openers to cross the 12,000 runs-mark

Sachin Tendulkar - 270 innings

Rohit Sharma - 276 innings

Matthew Hayden - 277 innings

Sunil Gavaskar - 284 innings

Graeme Smith - 285 innings

Earlier in the match, Hong Kong won the toss and opt to bowl. They set a target of 193 runs.

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Hong Kong Playing XI:

Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

