Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Live telecast: When and where to watch matches live on TV and streaming in India? The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, which is a rebranded version of the Emerging Asia Cup. With the tournament right around the corner, let us have a look at where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcast details of the tournament.

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. The revamped version of the Emerging Asia Cup, the tournament is slated to kick off on November 14. The first game of the competition will be held between Oman and Pakistan Shaheens; furthermore, the second game of the day will be held between India A and the UAE. It is worth noting that the entire competition will be played in Doha.

Some of the best young talent in the world will be taking on each other in the tournament, with the likes of Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, and many more featuring for India A in the tournament.

Afghanistan A will be coming into the tournament as the defending champions, but they could get a run for their money as they aim to defend their title, and with a star-studded India A team brimming with talent, it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming competition.

What format would the Asia Cup Rising Stars follow?

It is worth noting that the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 is all set to kick off on November 14. Eight teams will be participating in the competition, and the sides have been divided into two groups of four each. Every team will be playing the other three teams in their group once, and the top two sides will qualify for the knockout stages.

The winner of the two groups will take on the side that finished in second place of the other group in the semi-final. The tournament will be played in the T20 format.

When and where to watch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 on TV?

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will be available to watch on television for cricket fans in India on the Sony Sports Network.

When and where to watch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 online?

The fans can stream Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 online on the SonyLIV app and website.

