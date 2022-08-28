Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Pakistan match? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dubai International Stadium

India and Pakistan will lock horns on Sunday in their opening match of the 2022 Asia Cup.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Out of 14 games played between India and Pakistan, the men in blue won eight matches while Pakistan five. The last time both these teams faced each other was in the T20 World Cup 2021 when Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there are less signs of rain to interrupt during the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The humidity at the venue is predicted to fluctuate in the range of 37% to 42% during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to be negligible throughout the match. The temperature is predicted to be around 34 degrees celsius to 36 degrees celsius during the match.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The Team which wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

