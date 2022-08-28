EXCLUSIVE | Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Shaheen's absence way bigger deal than Bumrah's - Danish Kaneria

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jasprit Bumrah in action

India is set to take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. India and Pakistan will be playing the match without their key seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi who were ruled out due to their injuries.

During an exclusive interview with India TV, former Pakistan spinner, Danish Kaneria said that the absence of Shaheen Afridi would have more effect on the Pakistan team as compared to the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian cricket team.

Kaneria stated,” There is no conversation in India on how the absence of Bumrah will impact India's bowling performance, but on the other hand absence of Shaheen has raised concerns about Pakistan's bowling attack.”

The former bowler also appreciated the fact that the Indian team has scouted new talent, especially after losing in the final of the ICC World Cup, 2021, who can play as replacements.

"India has good backup bowlers. If the injury happens to any Indian player then he can be rested and can have other players take his space" he added.

Kaneria also mentioned,” In the last T20 World Cup India did not have any left-arm seamer. And now India has a left-arm seamer like Arshdeep Singh whereas Pakistan team has no left-arm seamer.”

The 41-year-old felt that men in blue can take advantage of Shaheen’s absence as now there is no left-arm pacer left in the Pakistan team who can break India‘s strong batting lineup as Shaheen did in 2021.

“Pakistan does not have any opportunity. If a player is not able to play in a match then who will come? They are vision blurred for the coming challenges.”Kaneria said while expressing his disappointment.

He also feels that the Indian team is on the edge as the team has played more matches after the T20 World Cup than matches played by Pakistan.

