Asia Cup, IND vs HK: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Hong Kong match? Know details

India will face Hong Kong in their second Group league match at the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there are less signs of rain to interrupt during the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The humidity at the venue is predicted to fluctuate in the range of 37% to 44% during match hours. The cloud cover increase as the match progresses and is expected to be in the range of 73% to 100%. The temperature is predicted to be around 37 degrees celsius to 35 degrees celsius during the match.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The Team which wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

