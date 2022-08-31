Asia Cup, IND vs HK: Vintage Virat smashes fifty, shows glimpse of Midas touch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli in action

In the second group league match of India against Hon Kong, Virat Kohli showed a glimpse of his comeback by smashing a fifty off 40 deliveries by hammering two sixes and one boundary.

Virat Kohli's form has been in focus for a long time now. He is going through a lean patch and has not been able to score a century for more than 1000 days. However, in the Group A match on Wednesday, Kohli's innings stirred up hopes of him getting back to his best.

It was Kohli's 31st half-century in 101 T20I matches played.

Earlier in the match, Hong Kong won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Hong Kong Playing XI:

Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Here is a short recap of what happened at the last meeting between India and Hong Kong.



Hong Kong won the toss and elected to field first. Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu scored 127 and 60 runs respectively, giving India a strong start. Indian batters started to stumble in the last 10 overs. From 239/2 to 248/5, India lost their way and ended with a total of 285/7.



Powered by Anshuman Rath(73) and Nizakat Khan(92), Hong Kong blasted India for 174 runs in 34.1 overs. Khaleel turned out to be the partnership breaker and have India a much-needed breakthrough.



Hong Kong could only manage 259/8. Khaleel took three wickets and the spin duo of

Chahal-Kuldeep took five wickets. India won the match by 26 runs.

