Asia Cup, IND vs AFG: Weather report - What role will rain play in India vs Afghanistan match? Know details

India and Afghanistan will face each other at the Asia up in their third match of the Super 4 stage game on Thursday.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Both the teams are out of the tournament and will want to register win end their journey at the tournament on high note.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there are less signs of rain to interrupt during the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The humidity at the venue is predicted to fluctuate in the range of 44% to 48% during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to be negligible throughout the match. The temperature is predicted to be around 35 degrees celsius throughout the match.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The Team which wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Afghanistan:

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

India:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

