Asia Cup Final: Rohit Sharma stands on cusp of historic milestones

India's captain Rohit Sharma is standing on the verge of a few historic milestones as the Men in Blue look to claim their record eighth Asia Cup title. The battle lines have been drawn and both Sri Lanka and India would look to claim Asia's crown jewel on Sunday, September 17 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India have already defeated Sri Lanka once in the ongoing tournament which turned out to be a nail-biting affair.

Rohit has marshalled his troops remarkably well in the ongoing tournament. Barring the defeat against Bangladesh, when team India tried to check its bench strength and made five changes to their playing XI, the seven-time Asia Cup winners have shown red-hot form and been fairly clinical in terms of their approach on the field. When the Indian captain takes the field against the Lankan Lions in the final, he'll reach the milestone of playing 250 ODIs and the game will also turn out to be his 450th international fixture.

With so many records to come, the Indian captain would love to make it a memorable day for himself and help the team clinch its eighth Asia Cup title. The 36-year-old batter has done well in the ongoing tournament and scored 194 runs at an impressive average of 48.50. In five games played during the ongoing edition, he has already scored three half-centuries at a strike rate of 107.77. The right-handed batter has already hit 21 fours and 11 sixes.

India will be chasing the total in the final and hence a lot will depend on how Rohit begins his innings alongside his opening partner Shubman Gill. The duo has put together some memorable batting partnerships together in the middle especially in the ongoing tournament when India took on Nepal and Pakistan and would look to replicate the same again in the summit clash.

