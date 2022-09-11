Asia Cup Final 2022, SL vs PAK: Pakistan favourites, but Sri Lanka cannot be taken easy feels Akram

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Wasim Akram gave his views on who can win the Asia Cup 2022.

Asia Cup Final 2022, SL vs PAK: Sri Lanka and Pakistan are set to face each other in the summit clash of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium. The two cricketing giants have had a brilliant campaign in the multi-nation tournament and as the two teams are gearing up for the final on September 11, cricket pundits have also opened up on the mega clash. Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has given his thoughts on Pakistan's journey in the Asia Cup and who can likely lift the trophy on Sunday.

Akram, while speaking to BBN Sports said that the Pakistan team has played brilliantly in the Asia Cup but they were not good in the previous outing against Sri Lanka. "The performance of the Pakistan team has been fabulous in this Asia Cup. However, in the game against Sri Lanka, the intent was missing in their batting. The bowling was decent though. Hopefully, they will learn from their mistakes," former World Cup winner Akram said to BBN Sports.

"But still, I think, Pakistan are the favourite in the finals. But the exciting and young Sri Lanka team cannot be taken easy,” Akram added.

The 56-year-old Akram also spoke about Pakistan's batting. "Pakistan cricket fans have been saying that team's middle order is a bit inexperienced, and it was exposed in the last Super 4 game against Sri Lanka after Rizwan got out. But it will be a good wicket in the final, hopefully, they come back stronger,” Akram added.

The two teams clashed on Friday in Super Four in a dead rubber but Sri Lanka showed dominance and prevailed. Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga helped Sri Lanka chase the target of 122 runs. Hasaranga was awarded the man of the match as he also scalped three wickets in four overs.

Latest Cricket News