Asia Cup: BCCI declares Indian squad, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel miss cut; Know details

BCCI has announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup which will be held in UAE.

India full squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Asia Cup 2022 will take place from the 27th of August to the 11th of September.

Team India will take on Pakistan in the A Group opening match in Dubai on 28th August.

Earlier, the Asia Cup was scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. However, amidst the political unrest in the country, the Asia Cup was shifted from the island nation to UAE. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the board will not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.

