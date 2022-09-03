Asia Cup, AFG vs SL: Weather Report - What role will rain play in Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : SHARJAH CRICKET STADIUM/TWITTER Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in their first Super 4 stage match at the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Here's entire schedule for Super 4s; Know format, teams, venue and other details

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there are less signs of rain to interrupt during the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The humidity at the venue is predicted to fluctuate in the range of 48% to 64% during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to be negligible. The temperature is predicted to be around 36 degrees celsius at the beginning of the match and will decrease to 33 degrees celsius towards the end.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The Team which wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Sri Lanka:

Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Latest Cricket News