Asia Cup 2025 to be played from September 9 to 28, tournament set to be played in UAE The Asia Cup 2025 will act as a preparatory tournament for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The tournament will take place from September 9 to 28, with the UAE being the host.

New Delhi:

The bottlenecks for the Asia Cup 2025 have been cleared up as the tournament is set to be played from September 9 to 28 in the UAE, ACC president Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Saturday. The tournament will be a preparatory event for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

The tournament will feature eight teams with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Hong Kong set to compete in the Regional event.

The future of the tournament was in uncertainty following the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. India were the official hosts of the tournament, but as per the agreement, tournaments involving India and Pakistan will provide a neutral venue for the other side for a period of three years.

The hybrid agreement happened during the Champions Trophy 2025, with India playing all of their matches in Dubai. They faced Pakistan in Dubai, too.

Meanwhile, it is not confirmed whether India and Pakistan will be in the same group or not. The two neighbours now meet only in ICC events and not in any bilateral matches. The norm in multi-team events remains that the two arch-rivals are pitted in the same group. If they are pitted together, fans will see at least two India-Pakistan matches, with a possibility of even a third one, depending both reach the final.

India are the defending champions of the tournament, having won it in 2023 by beating Sri Lanka in the final. However, Sri Lanka are the reigning champions of the T20 format, when they outclassed Pakistan in the 2022 final.