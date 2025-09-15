Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka and Hong Kong set to face each other in international cricket for first time After the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan, two matches are set to be played on Monday. The UAE are set to face Oman, while Sri Lanka will lock horns against Hong Kong for the first time in international cricket.

Dubai:

The eighth match of the ongoing Asia Cup will see Sri Lanka and Hong Kong locking horns for the first time in international cricket. The continental event is witnessing eight teams being played for the first time in history and this has allowed teams like Hong Kong and Oman to brush shoulders with some of the bigwigs at the highest level.

Hong Kong must have learnt a lot already in their matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Even though they lost both games, they improved significantly in the clash against Bangladesh after being thrashed by Afghanistan. Posting a score of more than 140 runs while batting first was a decent effort from Hong Kong in their previous encounter and they fought well with the ball later too, not letting Bangladesh chase the score easily.

They will now face Sri Lanka for the first time and will be hoping to improve their game even more by putting up a fight. With all due respect to Yasim Murtaza and his men, it will be a huge upset if Hong Kong beat Sri Lanka, but in the shortest format, funny things have happened before.

Sri Lanka's chance to seal Super Four slot

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have a great chance to seal their place in the Super Four in a tough group with Bangladesh and Afghanistan also fighting to make it to the next round. They began their campaign with a solid win over Bangladesh as they chased 140 runs with more than five overs and six wickets in hand. Their net run-rate is already high and another big win over Hong Kong can almost confirm their position in the Super Four round.

However, they cannot afford to take Hong Kong lightly as they have nothing to lose and are looking to only improve with each game they play against big teams.

Squads

Hong Kong Squad: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Kalhan Challu, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Martin Coetzee, Ali Hassan

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando