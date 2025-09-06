Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, squads, players, live streaming, and all you need to know With the Asia Cup 2025 all set to kick off on September 9, let us have a look at all the you need to know details of the tournament, including the various squads, schedule of the competition, and the live streaming details.

New Delhi:

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to kick off on September 9. The tournament is being held in the T20I format, and the tournament opener will see Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. Some of the best sides on the continent will be locking horns for a shot at the title.

The likes of India, Oman, Pakistan, the UAE, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be participating in the tournament, with the eight teams being divided into two groups of four each.

Group A sees India, Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE slated to take on each other, whereas Group B consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. With the competition beginning on September 9, the summit clash for the tournament is scheduled to be held on September 28.

Notably, Sri Lanka is the defending champion of the Asia Cup, as they defeated Pakistan in the 2022 edition. However, the Indian team will be one of the biggest favourites for the title, considering the star-studded squad that the Men in Blue have.

The teams in the groups will play each other once, with the top two from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage, where they will all play each other once more. The top two from the Super Four will lock horns in the final.

Asia Cup 2025 squads:

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Asia Cup 2025 schedule:

Match Date Venue Time Afghanistan vs Hong Kong September 9 Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM UAE vs India September 10 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM Bangladesh vs Hong Kong September 11 Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM Oman vs Pakistan September 12 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka September 13 Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM India vs Pakistan September 14 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM UAE vs Oman September 15 Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 5:30 PM Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka September 15 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM Afghanistan vs Bangladesh September 16 Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM UAE vs Pakistan September 17 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka September 18 Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM India vs Oman September 19 Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM Super Four Clash (TBA) September 20 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM Super Four Clash (TBA) September 21 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM Super Four Clash (TBA) September 23 Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM Super Four Clash (TBA) September 24 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM Super Four Clash (TBA) September 25 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM Super Four Clash (TBA) September 26 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM Final (TBA) September 28 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM

Asia Cup 2025 Where to watch details:

It is worth noting that the Asia Cup 2025 will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Furthermore, live streaming of the tournament will be made available on the SonyLiv app and website.

