Asia Cup 2025 live: When and where to watch all matches of Asia Cup in India? The third edition of the T20 Asia Cup is set to start on September 9. As many as eight teams will participate in the tournament for the first time in history. Ahead of the tournament, here's the live telecast and streaming details of Asia Cup 2025.

Dubai:

The much-awaited Asia Cup is upon us, and finally, team India will be in action after a break from international cricket for more than a month. However, the opening game of the tournament will be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India will start their campaign against the UAE on the next day (September 10) in Dubai.

The marquee clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled on September 14 (Sunday) and the arch-rivals are expected to face off on September 21 as well if they make it to the Super Four round, which they are expected to with Oman and the UAE being the other two teams in their group. Having said that, the T20 format is not new to upsets, and anything can happen on the match day.

As for the other group, Hong Kong and Afghanistan have been grouped alongside Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. It is tough to predict which team will make it to the Super Four round from this group and expect the matches to go down the wire in the group stage.

Asia Cup 2025 live telecast: When and where to watch?

All the matches of the Asia Cup will be telecast live on Sony Ten Sports, and the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV on the website and app.

Moreover, 18 out of 19 matches in the Asia Cup will get underway at 8 PM IST. The clash between the UAE and Oman in Abu Dhabi will commence at 5:30 PM IST.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.