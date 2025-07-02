Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan clash likely on this date, UAE to host - Report India are the official host of the upcoming Asia Cup edition, but the tournament will most likely be played in the UAE. As per reports, Asia Cup is scheduled to get underway on September 5 while the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is expected to happen twice.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup is likely to start on September 5, with the UAE most likely to host the tournament. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has almost finalised the schedule for the Asia Cup as the body identified a 17-day window to organise the tournament. India are the official host of the competition, but with strained relations between them and Pakistan, the Asia Cup will take place at a neutral venue, most likely in the UAE.

India to face Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup?

According to a report in the Times of India, the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be played on September 7 in the group stage, while the Super Four encounter between the arch-rivals is likely on September 14. The report further states that all participating nations, including India, are close to getting clearances from their respective governments for the tournament.

Six teams to participate in Asia Cup 2025

A total of six teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE - are set to participate as the Asia Cup will continue to follow the group stage and the Super Fours format. Interestingly, the official broadcaster Sony recently also shared a poster of the tournament while starting the promotional activities for the multi-nation event, too.

The recent cross-border tension between India and Pakistan had raised massive concerns over the Asia Cup, but the latest developments around the tournament is welcome news for the stakeholders who bank on India-Pakistan clashes in multi-nation events to rake in massive returns.

The report also states that the final of the Asia Cup is likely to be held on September 21 as per the initial schedule that has been drafted. An official announcement from the ACC is likely to come soon as the fans wait eagerly for the multi-nation event to get underway.

Previous Asia Cup edition was played under a hybrid model

The previous edition of the Asia Cup in 2023 was played under a hybrid model with India refusing to tour Pakistan due to security concerns. Pakistan were the official host of the event ,but they got to host only four out of 13 matches while the rest of games took place in Sri Lanka (Pallekele and Colombo). However, this time around, hybrid model won't be employed and the entire tournament will be played at a neutral venue, most likely UAE.

