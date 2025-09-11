Asia Cup 2025: India's 32-year-old cricketer wins first Impact Player of the match award post IND vs UAE clash India thrashed the UAE in their opening game of the ongoing Asia Cup by nine wickets. While Kuldeep Yadav was the star with four wickets, Shivam Dube also had fun, picking up three scalps during his short spell, skittling the UAE for just 57 runs.

Dubai:

India stamped their authority on the UAE in their opening game of the Asia Cup, winning the clash by nine wickets. They chased down the target of 58 runs in just 4.3 overs, even as Kuldeep Yadav won the player of the match award for picking up four wickets for just seven runs during his spell. Shivam Dube also enjoyed a great day on the field, picking up three wickets for just four runs in his two overs and ended up winning the Impact Player of the Match award in the dressing room.

He was the last bowler to be introduced into the attack and dismissed Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, and Junaid Siddique during his spell. After the match, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel praised the 32-year-old for making an impact with the ball, despite not rolling his arm much this year.

"It was a great start with the ball. But one guy got an opportunity tonight with the ball. We spoke about it, you know, this week that, when we hand the ball to you to make an impact and I think you did that tonight. So Shivam Dube wins the impact player of the match award," Morkel said while handing over the medal to Dube.

Shivam Dube credits Morkel for his performance

Shivam Dube also attended the post-match press conference on Wednesday and credited Morne Morkel for his performance in the game against the UAE. "At the England series [in January-February], he (Morkel) told me a few things. He told me to bowl from outside [wider of the crease] and to bowl slower [from a certain angle]. I have been working on that for a long time.

"He told me a few things about my bowling run-up too. Because of those two-three things, my bowling is getting better. My pace is also improving and I am getting confidence," Dube said.

